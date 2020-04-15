Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.49, 1,041,337 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,194,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.