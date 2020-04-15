Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $8.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,100,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,944,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.36. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

