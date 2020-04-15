Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,903 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 329.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. 13,978,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,152,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

