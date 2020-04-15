Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.91. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

