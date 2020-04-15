Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 8,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 165.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 32.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 40.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,151,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.33. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

