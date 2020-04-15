Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. 14,133,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

