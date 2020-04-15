Webchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EscoDEX, RaisEX, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00793184 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001958 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC, Coinroom, RaisEX, ChaoEX and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

