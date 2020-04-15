Winding Tree (LIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.49 million and $432.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.02743189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00219684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

