Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wright Medical Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wright Medical Group.

Several research firms have commented on WMGI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group stock remained flat at $$27.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,182,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,516,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,155,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

