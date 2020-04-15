Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Yintech Investment stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 12,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $393.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.07. Yintech Investment has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yintech Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Yintech Investment worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

