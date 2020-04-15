Zacks: Analysts Expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.33). Agenus posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 391.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,840. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

