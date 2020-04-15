Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Buy

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

DNN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 2,136,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,407. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.57.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 97,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,110,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

