ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 924.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

