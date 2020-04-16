$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

In other news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 127,245 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,561,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

