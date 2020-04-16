$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.71. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.79. 212,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.