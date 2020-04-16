7,550 Shares in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2,680.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.80. 130,956 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8388 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Transportation Average ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

