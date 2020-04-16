Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE FAP opened at C$2.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

