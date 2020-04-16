Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

FCO stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?

Dividend History for Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit