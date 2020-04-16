Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.
ACP stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
