Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

ACP stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

