Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

