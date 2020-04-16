Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up to $332.55

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $325.39, but opened at $332.55. Adobe shares last traded at $342.70, with a volume of 3,911,301 shares.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.82. The company has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,579 shares of company stock worth $10,743,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

