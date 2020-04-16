Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc Plans Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

