Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $265.00 at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.35.

BABA traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.66. 16,278,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,020,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.70. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 207,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 202,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

