Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
