Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Get Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.