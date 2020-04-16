Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $55.95

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.95.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

