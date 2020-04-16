Arqma Price Reaches $0.0049 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $21,757.99 and $218.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.02424464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.15 or 0.03310818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00599327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00076802 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00544775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 10,478,446 coins and its circulating supply is 4,433,902 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

