Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Issues Earnings Results

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Arts-Way Manufacturing news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. acquired 41,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,967.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

