AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.16. 32,379,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,701,453. The company has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.