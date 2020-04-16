Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Aware has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCO opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Aware has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aware from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Aware Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

