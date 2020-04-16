Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 98,876,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,391,148. The company has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

