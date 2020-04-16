Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Biomerica stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

