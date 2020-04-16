Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00325654 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00416838 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006447 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005553 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 109.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.