Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,748. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $806.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $359,746.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314. 23.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

