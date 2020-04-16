Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $8.06. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 2,125,879 shares changing hands.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of $788.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.