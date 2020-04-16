Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $168.20

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 792,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. eHealth has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.