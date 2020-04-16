Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.37 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

