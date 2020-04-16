Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CPHC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Canterbury Park has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Canterbury Park from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

