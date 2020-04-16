Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.