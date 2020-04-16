Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.
Caterpillar has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Shares of CAT opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
