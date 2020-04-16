Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

