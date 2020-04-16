CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

