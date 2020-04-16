CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile
