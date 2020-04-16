CVCoin Price Tops $0.0258 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last week, CVCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $319,751.34 and approximately $184,231.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 718.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HADAX, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

