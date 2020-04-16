F3Logic LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ECL traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.49. The stock had a trading volume of 920,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.