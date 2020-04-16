F3Logic LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.73. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.