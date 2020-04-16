F3Logic LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 337.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,589,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,630. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.