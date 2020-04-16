F3Logic LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $106.71. 1,876,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,265. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.