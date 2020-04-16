F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 660,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

