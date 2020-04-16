F3Logic LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,308,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

