First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $375.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.