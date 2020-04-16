Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $7,319,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. 943,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

