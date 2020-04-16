Function X Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Function X has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $118,538.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,076,776 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

